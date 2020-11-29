Shirley Mae Kostmayer (MacEachen) Wright

Albuquerque, New Mexico - Shirley Mae Kostmayer (MacEachen) Wright passed away peacefully at home in Albuquerque, NM, on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Biloxi, MS to Charles and Anita Kostmayer and was the youngest of 5 children including brothers, Ebby, Lee, Leo, and Clifford. Following her high school graduation from Biloxi High School, she met and married Michael A. MacEachen, while he was serving in the Air Force and stationed at Keesler AFB.

Their first years were dedicated to the Air Force life, living in Biloxi, Alamogordo, Florida, Illinois, Germany, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Oklahoma, The Netherlands, and Albuquerque while raising three sons.

After living and traveling across the US, Shirley settled in Albuquerque and became active as a sports booster at Highland High School where all three of her sons graduated. She was also dedicated to public service with Las Amigas de Nuevo Mexico, a group of ambassadors promoting the State of New Mexico. Devout in her Catholic faith, Shirley volunteered many hours as a former member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church. On any given day, one would find Shirley saying rosaries for her family and friends, especially if travel was involved.

Aside from her family, the loves of Shirley's life were the Los Angeles Dodgers and Notre Dame Football. She was thrilled that the Dodgers won another World Series! While stationed near Vero Beach, FL, Shirley and the family would spend hours watching the Dodgers practice and play during spring training. As a Fighting Irish fan, one of Shirley's favorite trips was watching Notre Dame play in South Bend.

Shirley is survived by her sons, Michael (Linda) MacEachen and their children, Maria, Ian and Riley; Daniel (Monica) MacEachen and their children, Matthew, Erin Rodriguez (Jacob), and Meagan; and Tim (Susan) MacEachen and their children Brandon, Erin Cox (Andrew), and Sarah Murtaugh (Scott), as well as three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews in Biloxi.

Services are currently pending for a Catholic funeral mass. Shirley's final resting place will be alongside her parents in Biloxi, MS.





