Arthur H. Garceau, 77, passed away on May 12, 2020. Owner of Evyan Perfumes, Inc. Son of the late Arthur and Angela (DeCenzo) Garceau, longtime residents of Framingham, MA. He attended Framingham schools and a graduate of Florida State University.



He leaves behind his wife Natalia and his children, Arthur, Michelle, Danica and Anya and several Grandchildren, as well as his sister Lana and brother-in-law David Testa of Cape Cod, his nephews Todd and Dustin Testa, longtime residents of Milford, MA, and longtime friend Arthur Dion of Bentonville, AR.



