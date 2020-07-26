Dennis Lewellen Koch, 82, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Plantation, Florida. Dennis was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Audra Koch on July 31st 1937. He worked as a Furniture Buyer for both Burdines and Baer's Furniture for over 55 years. Dennis was a veteran of United States Army and was a coach and supporter of the Plantation Athletic League. Dennis is survived by his wife, Patricia Koch, children Michael and Debra Koch, sister Sandra Mellen, step children Cynthia Hirsch, Doug Houser, and David Houser, daughter in law Atsuko Koch, grandchildren David and Michelle Koch, Jackie and Katie Hirsch, Danielle Houser, and great grandchild Levi Koch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Broward County in the name of Dennis Koch. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Father John Callan of the Piarist Fathers will be officiating. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn North. Due to COVID-19, services will be streamed on tmralph.com
