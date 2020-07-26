1/1
Dennis Koch
1937 - 2020
Dennis Lewellen Koch, 82, of Plantation, Florida, passed away on July 23, 2020 in Plantation, Florida. Dennis was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to Charles and Audra Koch on July 31st 1937. He worked as a Furniture Buyer for both Burdines and Baer's Furniture for over 55 years. Dennis was a veteran of United States Army and was a coach and supporter of the Plantation Athletic League. Dennis is survived by his wife, Patricia Koch, children Michael and Debra Koch, sister Sandra Mellen, step children Cynthia Hirsch, Doug Houser, and David Houser, daughter in law Atsuko Koch, grandchildren David and Michelle Koch, Jackie and Katie Hirsch, Danielle Houser, and great grandchild Levi Koch. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Society of Broward County in the name of Dennis Koch. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at T.M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home. Father John Callan of the Piarist Fathers will be officiating. Entombment to follow at Forest Lawn North. Due to COVID-19, services will be streamed on tmralph.com on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. tmralph.com

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
Funeral services provided by
T. M. Ralph Plantation Funeral Home - Plantation
7001 NW 4th St., NW 70th Ave and NW 4th St
Plantation, FL 33317
(954) 587-6888
Memories & Condolences
5 entries
July 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful man, father, grandfather and husband. He was always kind to me. My heart and prayers go out to all in his family
Rosanne Williams
July 26, 2020
Rest, father, coach, furniture icon and lover of the NC mountains! Pam and I snapped this shot at 4500 feet with a vast view of the mountain rage looking North....RIP.
The NC mountains was a favorite for Dennis. We snapped this photo at 4500 feet looking North...RIP.
David and Pam Houser
Family
July 25, 2020
Mr. Koch was always a welcoming neighbor to all the kids. He gave generous time to coaching in the PAL. He will always be remembered and missed.❤
Sara Peterman
Neighbor
July 25, 2020
For the kindness with which he always greeted me and welcomed me and for the wonderful children he raised, I am so thankful. I am so sorry to know of his death . Prayers.
Janet Horman
Friend
July 25, 2020
Dad's retirement party.
I could not have asked for a better father. I hope I am half as good as he was.
Michael Koch
Son
