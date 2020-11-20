On Monday, November 16, 2020, Howard Pliskin, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 90.



Howie was born on April 26, 1930 in Malden, MA to Morris Kalman and Emma (Issner) Pliskin. He was the devoted younger brother to Richard who has pre-deceased him. After graduating from Boston English High School (Class of 1948), he went into the dry-cleaning business with his brother and father. On January 28, 1953, he married the love of his life, Norma Schwartz. The newlyweds then moved to Sharon, MA where they raised their children, Marc and Marci. After Morris' death in 1958, Howie and Richie continued to work side by side for over 40 years at their three dry cleaning stores.



Howie had an irrepressible and irreverent sense of humor. He found beauty and comedy in so many things and inspired anyone who met him to do the same. He was brave, loving, hard-working and he made us laugh when we needed it most. Howie was passionate about sailing. He spent childhood summers at Lake Massapoag, where he later taught himself to sail. Later, he sailed with his family on Buzzards Bay in Cape Cod, MA, often dropping anchor off Martha's Vineyard or the Elizabeth Islands to swim in the waters he loved so much. Howie and Norma retired to South Florida where Howie continued to fish, and sail, and enjoy the beach for many years.



Howie is survived by his loving wife, Norma, son Dr. Marc Pliskin and his spouse Barbara; their children Matthew (Melanie), Lindsay (Andy), and Nikki Pliskin (Bushie); daughter Marci Pliskin and her spouse Renee Russak; their children Isabel and Hannah Russak. Howie is also survived by his three great-grandchildren Simon Pliskin, Issac Morecroft, and Ezra Buescher.



A private memorial service will be held. Donations honoring his memory can be made to American Jewish World Service



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store