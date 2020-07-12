1/1
Joshua G. Brown
Josh passed away June 14, 2020; he was 45 years old. Josh was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

Josh was a fisherman, a sport in which he made his career, and enjoyed every day. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Josh is survived by his daughter, Savannah Brown, his parents Lynn and Tom (Greg) Brown, his sister Jennifer Bruce and her family, husband Slade Bruce, and their daughters Adele, Chloe, and Violet.

"If others notice I've gone missing, just tell them I've gone fishing"

Services will be postponed due to Covid-19 issues.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or The American Heart Association.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Jul. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

