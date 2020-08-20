1/1
Lillian Aileen Kuss
1923 - 2020
Lillian Aileen Kuss, of Delray Beach, Florida passed away on August 15, 2020 at her home. Lillian was born on August 12, 1923 in Brooklyn, NY and was the daughter of the late Allen and Lillian Warfield. She was predeceased by her first husband, Edward Zieger; her second husband, Lester Kuss; and her significant other, Raymond Mulligan.

Lillian spent her time between Connecticut and Florida until becoming a full time resident of Florida in the 1990's. She was very active in local charitable organizations, supporting many in South Florida as well as Southbury, Connecticut.

Lillian will be laid to rest at Kensico Cemetery in Valhalla, NY.

Those wishing to make memorial donations in Lillian's name may do so to: Trustbridge Hospice Foundation, 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach, Florida 33407.

Published in Sun-Sentinel on Aug. 20, 2020.
