On Monday, May 11, 2020, the world lost their hero when Robert (Bob) Terrance Moral, beloved brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband, uncle, and friend, at 82 years old went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.



Robert was born in Miami on February 4, 1938 to the late Simplicio Torres of Cebu Philippines and Marion (Katherine) Moral of Brockton MA, and was raised by Kermit (Kirk) Wellman and mother Katherine.



He was the middle of two brothers, Samuel (Skip) and Donald. Bob served in the Fla Coast Guard then entered professional boxing as a Featherweight Golden Gloves Champ, started arborist and landscaping with son Robert, who carried on the Family Tree business for decades. Bob graduated from the Fire Academy in 1979 and had a very honorable career as a Firefighter and Port Authority Officer at Port Everglades Authority. Bob was dearly loved by all and lifetime bonds were made. He was known as "Bullet" for his speed and agility. As the fire station prankster, his buddies were victims time and time again. His Brothers and Sisters knew they were safer if Bullet was on duty. He was looked up to for his character, wisdom and life experiences. The love, loyalty and laughter he created at Fire Station #6 lives on in the station halls and in his Brothers and Sisters' hearts. Bob loved fishing, hunting, diving, and passed his great love for the outdoors to his children. He loved to watch boxing, football and old movies.



Bob also had a passion for innocent lives. Known, recognized, and honored time and again for "Catching the bad guy," He put many a bad guy in prison and came to the aid of many innocent victims. He showed his kindness and compassion to all. Bob paid attention to the little details that made people feel loved.



To have come across his path in life means that you were genuinely cared for and shown love. Bob knew that his love came from the greatest source of love, his Father in Heaven and his Savior Jesus Christ. Bob prayed for his family every day. The vast love and goodness that Bob generated in his lifetime will forever be cherished, and his memory will live on as an eternal light in this world.



"Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven." Matthew 5:16



Bob was preceded in his death by his parents; brother, Samuel (Skip); his children's mother, Diane Angel; and granddaughter, Verity Ann Colon. He is survived by his brother, Donald of Murphy, NC; six loving children: daughter Julie of Pompano Beach, FL; son Robert (and Nancy) of Madison, FL; daughter Sherry (and Rick) Strickland of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; son Jeffrey (and Amy) of Southwest Ranches, FL; daughter Stacey of Middleburg, FL; and daughter Brenda (and Mark) Wilcox of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; by 17 loving grandchildren: Elise, Jenny, Leah (and Jeff), Shaina (and Chris), Noah, Perry (and Kali), Jennifer (and Jerome), Alex (and Cody), Rebecca, Chance, Elizabeth, Amber (and Alex), Jesse, Nathaniel, Shane, Kyle (and Jenna), Mae Li; and 14 great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced to family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store