William Morse

Morse, William "Bill", 76, of Lauderhill passed away at home, July 28, 2020. Son of Jerry and Lillian Morse and brother to Dennis and Steven. Bill was Born in Detroit, Sept. 30, 1943. Bill graduated Mackenzie high school in 1961. He then went to the United States Marine Corps. After an honorable discharge, Bill came to South Florida where he opened and ran a successful insurance agency, Morse & Associates. Bill is survived by his daughter Brielle, and his two sons, Cristin and Gavin. For anyone wishing to attend to celebrate a wonderful life, a service will be held at Bailey Memorial 6701 W. Commercial Blvd, Tamarac. Thursday, August 6th @ 9am. The family asks that everyone wear a face mask or facial covering, and that social distancing be observed.



