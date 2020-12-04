Karen E. (Mohr) Shelt, 77, of Toledo, passed away peacefully of natural causes Thursday evening, Dec. 3, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania.

She was born in Wauseon on Dec. 10, 1942 and was the first of four children to the late Robert O. Mohr and Rose (Mull) Mohr. Karen was a decorated graduate of Wauseon High School in 1960 and went on to attend the University of Toledo where she received her Bachelor's of Education Degree in 1975.

On August 26, 1961, Karen married Larry P. Shelt and together were blessed with two daughters, Lorie and Susan Leigh.

Before retiring, she served as an elementary teacher with the Swanton School District for over 30 years. Some of her many accomplishments included being named a State of Ohio Master Gardener, volunteering for the Manatees Viewing Center in Florida and being active in the Daylilly and Hosta Society. Karen loved gardening, taking art classes, painting and truly enjoyed her time with the Toledo Botanical Garden and the 577 Foundation in Perrysburg. She will be missed by her garage sale friends, also her many friends at Hawaiian Isles in Ruskin, Fla. and the Red Hat Group.

Along with her daughters, Lorie Shelt of Toledo and Susan Leigh (Daniel) Shelt-Gogal of Canton, OH; she is survived by her sister, Leanna "Jean" (Mark) Rearick of Delta; brother, Jim Mohr of Delta and loving nieces and nephews. Karen was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Marcia S. Daniel in 2018 and sister-in-law, Christina Mohr.

Friends will be received from 11:00 – 12:00 Noon on Monday, December 14, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; with a memorial service celebrating her life beginning at 12:00 Noon. Pastor Maryann Reimund will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, those wishing a show of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Metroparks Toledo Foundation, 5100 W. Central Ave, Suite A, Toledo, Ohio 43615 or ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St., Sylvania, Ohio 43560 in her memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.