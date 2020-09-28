Angyln Berdan
Angyln Theresa Hurley Berdan, wife of Jack and amazing mother of three daughters, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at the age of 91.
Angyln, or "Angie" as most people called her, was born March 10, 1929, to Harold Joseph and Alma Hurley. She attended Immaculate Conception School, graduated from St. Anne's Academy and, when she was 56 years old, earned her associate degree from Westark Community College. She was a certified Xray technician for many years, followed by more than two decades working as the attendance clerk and then registrar at Kimmons Junior High. She always said she was so fortunate because she absolutely loved going to work every day.
She loved people and never met a stranger. She had a wonderful sense of humor and provided her daughters with a plethora of funny sayings they will remember forever. She was a devout Catholic and her strong faith was unwavering over 91 years. She set an incredible example of how fulfilling and meaningful life is when focused on Christ. She had such a gift for finding something good and positive in every moment of every day. Even on her most challenging and difficult days, her positive outlook was unshakable. One of her favorite sayings was, "This too shall pass," and she taught us all how powerful those four little words can be.
She enjoyed her many volunteer endeavors from PTA president to Girl Scout troop leader, serving in the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and Immaculate Conception Ladies Auxiliary, volunteering countless hours to The Muscular Dystrophy Association
, as well as being willing to help whenever anyone needed her. Through her kind and loving heart and abundant compassion she spent her life serving others in a most humble and meaningful way.
Angyln loved to travel and was willing to pack her bags and head out on a trip at a moment's notice. She and Jack loved to take short trips to Branson and her daughters rarely went on vacation without Nana. She always made every adventure unforgettable.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jack, with whom she celebrated a 70th wedding anniversary this past Valentine's Day; three daughters, Kristie Knight, Jane Kuykendall and husband Gary and Laura Reith and husband John; a sister, Barbara Mackey; six granddaughters, Kristen Knight and Kellye Sharum, Anna and Ella Kuykendall and Addie and Lydia Reith; two great-grandsons, Grayson and Taber Sharum; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly.
The family wishes to acknowledge Jeanna Belue and Elizabeth Charlton, who so lovingly cared for Angyln over the past year.
Private service will be held Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Immaculate Conception Church followed by burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Memorials may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 22 N. 13th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.