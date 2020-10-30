Arthur Richmond
Arthur Dale Richmond, 83, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Seymour, Ind., to William and Lucille (Clapesattle) Richmond.
He was a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an active member of Mountainburg Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter and a troublemaker.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Daphne Richmond.
Survivors include three daughters, Robin D. Douglas of Lathrop, Mo., Sammi Coney of Lowell and Meredith Burnett of Mountainburg; two sons, Scott Richmond of Orlando, Fla., and Kenneth "Chip" Richmond of Flagler Beach, Fla.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
