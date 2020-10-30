1/1
Arthur Richmond
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Richmond
Arthur Dale Richmond, 83, of Mountainburg passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 18, 1937, in Seymour, Ind., to William and Lucille (Clapesattle) Richmond.
He was a retired U.S. Marine Corps veteran and an active member of Mountainburg Presbyterian Church. He was an avid hunter and a troublemaker.
He was also preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Daphne Richmond.
Survivors include three daughters, Robin D. Douglas of Lathrop, Mo., Sammi Coney of Lowell and Meredith Burnett of Mountainburg; two sons, Scott Richmond of Orlando, Fla., and Kenneth "Chip" Richmond of Flagler Beach, Fla.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
The family will visit with friends from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
To place an online tribute, please visit www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ocker Funeral Home of Alma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved