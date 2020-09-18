Carl Ballenger
Carl Wayne Ballenger, 76, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at a local hospital. He was an automobile salesman, owned rental property and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hobart and Ora (Sparkman) Ballenger; and a brother, Norman Ballenger.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Ballenger of the home; a son, Buckley Ballenger and wife Melissa of Oklahoma City; two grandchildren, Phillip and Presley; and his mother-in-law, Laverne Brown.
Graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21 at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com
