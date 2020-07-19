Charles Logan
Charles Logan, 69 of Fort Smith, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. He was born March 2, 1951, in Fort Smith to George and Mattie Logan.
He was Vice President of Marketing for First National Bank, having worked there for 38 years. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Fort Smith. He loved more than anything to be outdoors hunting and fishing with his family and friends. His smile and joy for life will be missed by all who knew him!
He was formerly President of the Noon Exchange Club. Other organizations include Comprehensive Juvenile Services, Trinity Junior High Booster Club, Boy Scouts of America Silver Beaver award and Order of the Arrow Leadership awards, Cancer Support House Wine and Roses Committee (where he served for 20 years), Leadership Fort Smith and the United Way Board of Directors.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Ronnie Logan.
He is survived by his wife, Patti; his daughter, Mary Kendall and her fiancé Rob Brophy of Denver; and his son, Danny Logan of Fort Smith.
Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Wednesday, followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Interment will be at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, with arrangements under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Public Viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jim Glidewell, Ron D. Wright, Mike Schulte, Tom Middleton, Jake Frederick and Leon Carlisle. Honorary Pallbearers will be Don Hannegan and Bob Snyder.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception School, 223 S. 14th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901 or the Western Arkansas Literacy Council, 300 S. 11th St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
