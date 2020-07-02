Charles Whitlock
Charles Wayne Whitlock, 82, of Mulberry passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 21, 1937, in Crawford County to Arthur and Beulah Bennett Whitlock. He grew up in Mulberry and attended Mulberry School, where he graduated from in 1957. After graduation, he joined the Army Reserve and retired from Ford Motor Co. in Detroit. He enjoyed watching sports, fishing, playing dominoes and crosswords. He attended Chastain Church of Christ and was a member of Wolverine Masonic Lodge No. 484.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jackie; a grandson, Brook Stringer; four brothers; and five sisters.
Survivors include three daughters, Felicia Whitlock of Mulberry, Tashonda Plant of Benton and Jill Sneed of Michigan; a son, Gary Piercefield of Little Rock; 11 grandchildren, Colton, Shasta, Elijah, Trevor, Audie, Ciara, Micci, Shawnee, Justin, Josh and Ashley; a sister, Ellarene Crowley of Van Buren; his dog, Rosie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Ocker Funeral in Alma.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.