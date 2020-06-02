Chere Cooper
1974 - 2020
Chere Cooper
Chere A. Cooper, 45, of Muldrow passed away June 1, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was born Dec. 10, 1974, in Thomasville, Ga., to Raymond C. Griffin Sr., and Lillian (Plymel) Griffin.
Chere is survived by her husband, Jason Cooper of the home; six children, Cierra and fiancé Andy Justice of Bonanza, Shabraun and wife Breanna Daviid of Muldrow, London Willis and Dixie Cooper, both of Muldrow, and Kaydence and Cody Cooper, both of Sallisaw; and three grandchildren, BrenLeigh, Charolette and Korbin Daviid, all of Muldrow. She is also survived by her parents, Lillian and Raymond C. Griffin Sr. of Mansfield; two brothers, Raymond C. Griffin Jr. and wife Dana Griffin of Mansfield and Michael Hanson of Lancaster, Mass.; a sister, Bridgett and husband Jeremy McDowell of Mansfield; her best friend, Amy Vidal of California; and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other family.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 4 at Huntington Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Galinato officiating with burial to follow, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Griffin, Jaicy Griffin, Ray Griffin, London Willis, Tyler Daviid and Will Meadows.
Online condolences may be sent at www.martinfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
JUN
4
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Huntington Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home - Mansfield
108 South Sebascott Avenue
Mansfield, AR 72944
479-928-4433
