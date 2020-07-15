Edith Foust

Edith Berniece Foust, 92, of Roland passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, in Roland. She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Pocola to Jesse James and Claudia (Adams) Johnson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Orvan "Buddy" Foust; an infant daughter, Deanna; and a grandson, Darrell Scott.

Edith is survived by three daughters, Enzel Barnes of Gans, Melody Scott of Barling and Holly Lee of Muldrow; a son, Terry Foust of Roland; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Faye Kushman; a brother, Ray Johnson of Napa, Calif.; and other relatives, loved ones and friends.

Memorial services were held at the family's home. Arrangements were under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.



