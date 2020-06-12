Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin Scheidt

Edwin "Sonny" Frank Scheidt, 77, of Charleston died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; four daughters, Louise Samis, Daisy Wall, Ada Lawrence and June Kiene; two sons, Roger Wardin and Virgal Lawrence; and numerous grandchildren.



