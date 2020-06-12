Edwin Scheidt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwin Scheidt
Edwin "Sonny" Frank Scheidt, 77, of Charleston died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Edith; four daughters, Louise Samis, Daisy Wall, Ada Lawrence and June Kiene; two sons, Roger Wardin and Virgal Lawrence; and numerous grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved