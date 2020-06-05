Ivy Owen
Ivy Owen, 73, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 1, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., to Jessie Owen and Louise Vollmar Owen.
Ivy was a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He was the former executive director of community and economic development in Holly Springs, Miss., director of economic development for the City of Memphis and Shelby County Government, community development and projector director at SunBay Resort in Hot Springs, community development coordinator for the Mississippi Band of the Choctaw Indians in Choctaw, Miss., from 2007 until his retirement in October 2019, and executive director of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority.
He was a member of the World Trade Center Organization, United Indian Development Authority, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Dean's Advisory Board, Fort Smith Trolley Museum Board of Directors, Fort Smith Innovation and Entrepreneurial Center Board of Directors and the Arkansas Economic Developers Board of Directors and a board member of the Fort Smith Symphony and Fort Smith Regional Transportation Authority.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Michael Owen and wife Angie of Texarkana, Ark., and Steve Owen and wife Tina of New Albany, Miss.; and four grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Services and burial will be in Hattiesburg, Miss., under the direction of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warriors Project online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Ivy Owen, 73, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 1, 1946, in Memphis, Tenn., to Jessie Owen and Louise Vollmar Owen.
Ivy was a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He was the former executive director of community and economic development in Holly Springs, Miss., director of economic development for the City of Memphis and Shelby County Government, community development and projector director at SunBay Resort in Hot Springs, community development coordinator for the Mississippi Band of the Choctaw Indians in Choctaw, Miss., from 2007 until his retirement in October 2019, and executive director of the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority.
He was a member of the World Trade Center Organization, United Indian Development Authority, University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Dean's Advisory Board, Fort Smith Trolley Museum Board of Directors, Fort Smith Innovation and Entrepreneurial Center Board of Directors and the Arkansas Economic Developers Board of Directors and a board member of the Fort Smith Symphony and Fort Smith Regional Transportation Authority.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; two sons, Michael Owen and wife Angie of Texarkana, Ark., and Steve Owen and wife Tina of New Albany, Miss.; and four grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, June 8 at Edwards Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m.
Services and burial will be in Hattiesburg, Miss., under the direction of Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home.
Memorials may be sent to Wounded Warriors Project online at support.woundedwarriorproject.org; or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be sent to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.