Jeanne Witt
1967 - 2020
Jeanne Witt passed away Aug. 14, 2020 in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 1, 1967, in Heber Springs. She lived in Alpharetta, Ga., and worked in the insurance industry for many years.
She graduated from Southside High School and was an honors graduate from the University of Arkansas. She loved to travel all over the world with her group of friends in Alpharetta.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Dorothy and Al Smith and Helen and Alford Witt.
Jeanne is survived by her parents, Lois and Isaac Witt; a sister, Lora Lea Witt and partner Angie Shelton; an aunt, Patt Conaway and husband Jim; an uncle, Owen Smith and wife Delena; her cousins, Jeff Conaway and Julie, Allison Conaway McBride and husband Aaron and their children Carson and Carter, Ryan Smith and wife Alta and their children Cole and Abby, Andrea Smith Jansen and husband Alex and their children Lydia and John, Dr. Phillip Davis and wife Kitty and their children Kaitlyn and Jackie and Mike Davis and wife Bobbie and their children, Katie and Sarah; and two great-aunts, Margaret Cook and Dean Kerr.
Celebration of Jeanne's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Jeanne Witt Memorial at The Learning Fields, 7300 Gardner Ave., Fort Smith, AR 72916.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
