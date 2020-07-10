Jo Ann Hiler
Jo Ann Hiler, 88, of Poteau passed from this life on July 9, 2020. She was born Dec. 23, 1931, to Claude A. Jones and Bertha L. Parris Jones. Jo Ann was a member of Southside Baptist Church in Poteau.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ward L. Hiler; her parents; and a grandson, Jason Hiler.
Jo Ann is survived by two daughters, Sheryl Holt and husband Gary of Harrison and Nancy Hiler of Poteau; a son, Timothy Hiler and wife Caryl of Greenwood; four grandchildren, Samantha Pinnell, Carrie Hiler, Jonna Hiler and Erin Hiler; a granddaughter-in-law, April Hiler; and five great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
To place online condolences, please visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.