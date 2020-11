Or Copy this URL to Share

Judy Pulliam

Judy Ann Pulliam, 66, of Muldrow died Nov. 2, 2020.

Memorial service will be at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

She is survived by a daughter, Bryttani Laymon; two sons, Gerald and Harold Pulliam; a brother, Lonnie Collins; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



