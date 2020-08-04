1/1
Julia Oliver
1934 - 2020
Julia Oliver
Julia Evelyn Oliver passed on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Legacy Health and Rehabilition Center. She was born Friday, Nov. 16, 1934, in Fort Smith to the late Charley H. (1962) and Ida Mae Oliver (1983).
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Trevor Oliver (2013) and Anthony Rogers (2018), both of Fort Smith; three brothers, Howard Oliver (1999), Bobby Oliver (2001) and Charles Oliver (2001), all of Flint, Mich.; two sisters, Louise Holloway (1994) of Spencer, Okla., and Hattie Mae Guy of Fort Smith.
Julia leaves to cherish her memories a daughter, LaDonna Oliver-Butler (Bill) of Fort Smith; two grandchildren, Ebony Wyatt (William) of Clymouth, Minn., and Chloeie Scales of Annadale, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Cannon, Coleman and Camille Wyatt, all of Clymouth; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Celebration of Julia's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8 at First Missionary Baptist Church, 3110 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Public walk-through will be noon to 5 p.m. Friday at Rowell-Parish Mortuary, 611 N. Ninth St., Fort Smith, (479) 782-9200.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rowell-Parish Mortuary
611 N 9Th St
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-9200
