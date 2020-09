Or Copy this URL to Share

Kenneth Neckar

Kenneth Neckar, 65, of Van Buren died Aug. 31, 2020.

Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by three daughters, Aimee Edens, Rachel Russell and Alicia Ross; two sons, Adam and Andrew Neckar; his mother, Lillian Vale; a sister, Jan Blair; 13 grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.



