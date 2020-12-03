1/1
Lynn Basinger
Lynn Basinger, 66, of Hackett went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Fort Smith to Ross and Alberta "Putt" Basinger.
Lynn was a member of Memorial Baptist Church in Hackett. He retired from Sebastian County, where he was employed as a diesel mechanic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Billy Ross Basinger; and a sister, Linda Kay Smith.
He is survived by two children, Cyndie Knauer and husband Howard of Leavenworth, Kan., and Ken Basinger and wife Miranda of Hackett; four siblings, Jerry Basinger of Rock Island, Deanna Smith of Kansas City, Mo., Paul Basinger of Hartford and Larry Basinger of Hackett; five grandchildren, Mathew Knauer, Tyler Knauer, Sierrah Dewitt, Allen Basinger and Kendall Basinger; and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral service officiated by Pastor Ben Fisher will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 2911 W. AR 10, Greenwood, with interment at Old Union Cemetery in Hackett.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Mathew Knauer, Tyler Knauer, Allen Basinger, Kendall Basinger, Logan Harper and Billy Craft.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2020.
