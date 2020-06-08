Michael Meadors Sr.
Michael Meadors Sr., 69, of Alma passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Fort Smith to Jack and Betty Jane Meadors Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Vine Prairie Baptist Church in Mulberry. He was a builder by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lesta Meadors of the home; three daughters, LeAnn Meadors of the home, Miranda Kagan of Fort Myers, Fla., and Sara Lanius of Weatherford, Texas; a son, Michael Meadors Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla.; three sisters, Diane Hunter of Ruston, La., Jeanann Harr of Summerville, S.C., and Cindy Roberts of Mulberry; a brother, Jack Meadors Jr. of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Aiden, Trae, Ireland, Braxton, Avery and Barrett.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Vine Prairie Baptist Life Center with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Darren Smith, Bob O'Hare, Frank Brock, Punky Bradley, James May and Dick Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vine Prairie Baptist Church, 2128 US-64, Mulberry, AR 72947.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.