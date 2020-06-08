Michael Meadors Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Meadors Sr.
Michael Meadors Sr., 69, of Alma passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 23, 1950, in Fort Smith to Jack and Betty Jane Meadors Sr. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a member of Vine Prairie Baptist Church in Mulberry. He was a builder by trade.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Lesta Meadors of the home; three daughters, LeAnn Meadors of the home, Miranda Kagan of Fort Myers, Fla., and Sara Lanius of Weatherford, Texas; a son, Michael Meadors Jr. of Punta Gorda, Fla.; three sisters, Diane Hunter of Ruston, La., Jeanann Harr of Summerville, S.C., and Cindy Roberts of Mulberry; a brother, Jack Meadors Jr. of Fort Smith; and six grandchildren, Aiden, Trae, Ireland, Braxton, Avery and Barrett.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11 at Vine Prairie Baptist Life Center with interment to follow at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Darren Smith, Bob O'Hare, Frank Brock, Punky Bradley, James May and Dick Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made to Vine Prairie Baptist Church, 2128 US-64, Mulberry, AR 72947.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
4794745081
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved