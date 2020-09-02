1/
Mitchell Murry, 67, of Fort Smith died Aug. 17, 2020.
He is survived by a daughter, Chelsea Murry.
Celebration of life will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Grateful Heads, 1321 Knoxville St., Fort Smith. Beginning at 3:30 p.m., attendees will caravan to Springhill Park with a motorcycle run, with Mitch's bike leading the way. A formal service will be held at 4 p.m. at Straight Forward's campout.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.

Published in Times Record from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
