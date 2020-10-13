1/1
Newton Pollock Jr.
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
H. Newton "Newt" Pollock Jr. passed away peacefully on Sept. 18, 2020, in Lafayette, Colo., at the age of 92. He was born Nov. 10, 1927, to Harry and Helen Pollock in Muskogee, Okla., and later moved to Fort Smith.
Newt graduated from Fort Smith High School and Washington University in St. Louis. He also attended New York School of Interior Design. With his father, he owned and operated a regional chain of furniture and clothing stores in Arkansas and Oklahoma. He married Arlene Cohen in 1950 and they lived in Fort Smith for 30 years before relocating to San Diego. He was a world traveler, interior designer and lifelong member of Rotary International.
He was predeceased by his parents, wife and eldest son, Harry "Tracy" Newton Pollock III.
He is survived by a son, Brent Pollock of Fort Worth, Texas; a daughter, Ann Lincoln of Erie, Colo.; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Generous in death as in life, he donated his remains to Science Care.
The family requests that donations in Newt's memory be made to Rotary International online at www.rotary.org.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 18, 2020.
