Paula Marten

Paula Sue Marten, 68, of Poteau died Oct. 19, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ in Poteau. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.

She is survived by two daughters, Paulline Jones and Samantha Stewart; two sons, John and Charles Jones; three sisters, Wanda Drake and Joanna and Edith Morgan; a brother, J.D. Witham; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



