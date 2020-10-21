Paula Marten

1/
Paula Sue Marten, 68, of Poteau died Oct. 19, 2020.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Church of Christ in Poteau. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services.
She is survived by two daughters, Paulline Jones and Samantha Stewart; two sons, John and Charles Jones; three sisters, Wanda Drake and Joanna and Edith Morgan; a brother, J.D. Witham; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
