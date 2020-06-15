Philip Wilson
Philip James Wilson, 81, of Coal Hill died Wednesday, June 10, 2020, in Coal Hill.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
He is survived by a brother, Richard Wilson.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
