Ricky Wilder
Ricky L. Wilder, 59, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at a local hospital. He was a maintenance man. He was big-hearted, an excellent neighbor and a very kind man.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshell and Kathleen (Ackin) Wilder; a brother, Harold; and a sister, Rita.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Shannon of the home; a daughter, Crystal Brewer and husband Douglas of Van Buren; three sisters; a brother; and a granddaughter, Demi Jane Brewer of Van Buren.
No formal services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
