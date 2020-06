Or Copy this URL to Share

Anne Mazelle McKnight



Anne Mazelle McKnight, aged 90 of Carrabelle, FL. Passed away peacefully Friday, June 12, 2020 At Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.



Anne was born March 20, 1930 in her family home in Carrabelle Florida to Robert Lee and Edna Maige McKnight.



Anne retired after 37 years with the Department of Revenue of the State of Florida in 1987. She dedicated her life to caring for members of her family.



Miss McKnight was laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery, Carrabelle Florida.









