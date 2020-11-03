1/1
Camryn Reese Rohr
2001 - 2020
Camryn Reese Rohr

Tallahassee - Camryn Reese Rohr, age 19, entered into rest October 31, 2020. Camryn was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee. She was a 2020 graduate of Lincoln High School and was attending Florida State University. While at Lincoln, she was a member of National Honors Society and served on the Board of Lincoln's Dance Marathon supporting the Children's Miracle Network.

Camryn was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Burke Chester. Survivors include her parents Doane and Julie Rohr; brother Carson Rohr; maternal grandmother Angel Chester; paternal grandparents Fran and Doug Harrell; paternal grandfather Harry Rohr; aunts and uncles Virginia Harris, Michael Chester, Stacey and Jason Cook; cousins Sophie Harris and Tyler Cook. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7th at Immanuel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lincoln Dance Marathon supporting the Children's Miracle Network.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
