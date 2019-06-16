|
David Wayne Chatham
Crawfordville - Mr. David Wayne Chatham, 50, of Crawfordville, Florida, passed away Wednesday June 12, 2019, surrounded by loving family at Shand's Hospital in Gainesville, Fl. He was born in Tallahassee, Florida on July 3, 1968. David was a master carpenter, and said he was employed by "me, myself, and I". The man could take a pile of 2X4's and build a piano. He was an avid fisherman, and FSU fan. David leaves behind his wife: Valori Chatham; mother and step-father: Clara and David Skipper; daughters: Summer Chatham, Kristen Chatham, and Jennifer Fountain; step-daughter: Jordan Birkert; step-son: Austen Long; grandson: Korey Chatham; brothers: Bryan and Steve Chatham; step-sister: Amanda Englert; and grandmother: Lois Whittington. He was preceded in death by his father: Bobby Chatham; wife: Amy Chatham; and grandson: Hayden Chatham. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Wakulla Springs State Park. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Forbes Funeral and Cremation Services, 2758 Coastal Hwy., Crawfordville, Florida 32327. (850) 926-4407. Please share your memories, pictures and condolences for the family in the online guestbook at
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 16, 2019