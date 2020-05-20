Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
James Douglas Weber


1933 - 2020
James Douglas Weber Obituary
James Douglas Weber

Tallahassee - After a long and accomplished life, Chief Master Sergeant James Douglas Weber (USAF Ret.), age 86, died on May 17, 2020, in Tallahassee, Florida.

There will be a graveside service at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida 32303 10:00 AM, Friday, May 22, 2020, where he will be laid to rest next to his wife.

It is requested that memorial contributions be given to Abbey of Regina Laudis, c/o Mother Dolores Hart OSB, 273 Flanders Road, Bethlehem, Connecticut 06751; It's Meow or Never, www.itsmeowornever.org, Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanab, Utah 84741-5000; or an animal rescue . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 22, 2020
