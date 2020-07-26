Jean Millicent "Millie" Fletcher
Quincy - Jean Millicent (Millie) Fletcher passed away peacefully, with her daughters by her side, at home in her beloved town of Quincy, Florida on July 25, 2020. Millie was born on November 18, 1958 in Tallahassee, Florida and raised in Quincy, Florida by her loving parents Hal D. Fletcher, Sr. and Jean Gard Fletcher. She graduated from Robert F. Munroe Day School, Quincy, Florida in 1976 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from Appalachian State University, in Boone, N.C. in 1980. After graduation, Millie made North Carolina her home for the next 25 years. She married William Cottrell in 1981 and had three daughters whom were the love of her life - Ali, Madison and Katie.
Millie was always a free spirit, enjoying life to its fullest but living it Millie's WAY! She was a fierce protector of her family and a devoted Christian, putting others before herself.
Millie moved back to Quincy in 2006 to be closer to her parents and was their primary caregiver until their passing in 2012 and 2015. Millie was employed with the Leon County School Board as a Project Manager in the Safety and Security Department for 14 years where she made many lifelong friends.
The family would like to thank all of Millie's special friends who came to visit her often during her illness. Each friend provided enormous support for Millie and the family during this difficult time, especially her caregiver, Easter Roberts, the Big Bend Hospice team and Aunt Betty Jane Edwards. In addition, the family would like to thank the Leon County School Board district administrators and staff for their care and compassion during Millie's illness.
Millie was especially proud of her Fletcher and Gard heritage and was a fighter to the end. She will be dearly missed by all. Millie was preceded in death by her parents, her oldest sister, Kay Fletcher Kincaid and her nephew Patrick Ward Fletcher.
She is survived by her daughters, Ali Cottrell DeHart (Justin), Madison Cottrell Ferguson (Steven) and Katie Cottrell (Chad Hudson); grandchildren, Kathryn, Natalie, Benjamin, Harper, Henry, Sarah Jane, RuthAnn, Charles, Tyler, and coming October, 2020 baby Millie Jean; her brothers and sister, Hal Duncan Fletcher, Jr. (Carole), Mary Fletcher Maloni (Al), Taylor Gard Fletcher, Thomas Bertelle Fletcher, III, and her twin brother, David Mark Fletcher (Martha), partner, Johnny Croley, furry babies, Cooper and Maggie; sisters in law, Elizabeth Bryant Fletcher and Denice Goodwin Fletcher, and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A private family Graveside Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Centenary United Methodist Church, Quincy, Florida, Big Bend Hospice or the charity of your choice
.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.