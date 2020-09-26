1/1
Jeffory Glenn Stilwell
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffory's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffory Glenn Stilwell

Tallahassee - Jeffory Glenn Stilwell, age 34, died June 28, 2020. He is survived by his father Jeff Stilwell; fiancé Terry Traube; extended family Dr. David and Lynn Sowell; Pat Sowell; Jenny and Ronnie Waits; Laura Waits and Bill and children; Susan and Abbie Delisle, their sons Mark, Scott, Brian, Alan and their children; David Jr. and Cindy Sowell and son Mark; Libbey Sowell and sons Mikal, Andrew and their children. Jeffory was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Stilwell. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Moon, 1105 Lafayette St. Masks will be required. The service will be live streamed from The Moon.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 26 to Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Tallahassee Democrat

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved