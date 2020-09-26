Jeffory Glenn Stilwell
Tallahassee - Jeffory Glenn Stilwell, age 34, died June 28, 2020. He is survived by his father Jeff Stilwell; fiancé Terry Traube; extended family Dr. David and Lynn Sowell; Pat Sowell; Jenny and Ronnie Waits; Laura Waits and Bill and children; Susan and Abbie Delisle, their sons Mark, Scott, Brian, Alan and their children; David Jr. and Cindy Sowell and son Mark; Libbey Sowell and sons Mikal, Andrew and their children. Jeffory was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Stilwell. A memorial service will be held 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 at The Moon, 1105 Lafayette St. Masks will be required. The service will be live streamed from The Moon.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)