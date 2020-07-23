Tallahassee- Juanita "Nita" Townsend Smith
Juanita Smith "Nita" passed away peacefully at Tallahassee Memory Care on July 21, 2020. A graveside gathering to pay respects will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Roselawn Cemetery.
Born in Hennessey, Oklahoma on October 2, 1922, she later lived with her mother and sister in El Reno, Oklahoma. There she met and married her beloved husband, Norman E. Smith, who became an airline pilot for Pan American Grace Airways. Norman's flying career took them as newlyweds to Lima, Peru, where they lived for 14 years and raised their two children.
After years in Peru, the couple lived in Miami, Florida, and finally moved to Tallahassee to be closer to their children. Norm and Nita were privileged to travel the world and lived a full, colorful and happy life together.
Juanita is survived by nieces and nephews in Idaho, Texas, and Oklahoma. She leaves behind a son, Terry D. Smith, residing in Tallahassee; and a daughter, Linda K. Smith "Lin", residing in Jacksonville.
