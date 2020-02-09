|
Matthew Blair Gressel
Tallahassee - Matthew Blair Gressel, 51, a longtime resident of Tallahassee, Florida passed away Wednesday 2/5/20 at 6:30pm at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital due to complications from double pneumonia and a nine month fight against a glioblastoma (GBM) brain tumor.
Matt was born May 3rd, 1968 in Columbus, Indiana, the second of three sons born to Ronald K. Gressel and Helen O'Brien Gressel. The family moved to Tallahassee in 1974, and Matt made his life here, graduating from Florida State University and working for the State of Florida for most of his adult life.
Matt is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and his younger brother Michael Gressel.
Matt is survived by his wife Helen Lenaerts (Tallahassee), Ex-wife Kimberly Burke (Russ) (Tallahassee), Daughters Kyra Gressel and Courtney Gressel (both of Tallahassee) and step daughter Marissa Lenaerts (currently at UF Gainesville) mother Helen O'Brien Gressel (Tallahassee), father Ronald K Gressel and step mother Linda Gressel (Tallahassee) his brother Mark B Gressel (Holly) of Tallahassee, step sisters Sherrie Dice (Perry) Angelia Aman and Camille Taylor (Jacksonville) and Dianna Aman (Tallahassee). He is also survived by many uncles and aunts as well as numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and a vast number of friends and co-workers.
A memorial service for Matthew Gressel will be held Saturday, February 15th at Bevis Funeral Home at 200 John Knox Rd. in Tallahassee. Visitation begins at 10am with memorial service starting at 11am, in lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the American Diabetes Association or the American Brain Tumor Foundation. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020