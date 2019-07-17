BALME, Alana F.



age 72, of Ruskin, FL, passed away June 29, 2019. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island to Blanch Paquet and Albert Vitali. She was preceded in death by her brother, Scott Camirand. Survivors include her husband, Gordon Balme; sister, Gayle (Stan) Haskins of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; brother, David Camirand of Pawtucket, Rhode Island; daughters, Rhonda (Francisco) Pina of Attleboro, Massachusetts and Sheryl (Christopher) Price of Palm Harbor, Florida; son, Craig Argencourt of St. Petersburg, Florida; stepdaughters, Bethany Balme of Warwick, Rhode Island and Kerri (Sean) Gilpatric of Concord, New Hampshire; grandchildren, Francisco (Merrie) Pina of Odessa, Florida, Derek Pina of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Craig Argencourt Jr. of Providence, Rhode Island, Fallon Pina of Attleboro, Massachusetts, Jonathon Argencourt of Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Alana Price of Tampa, Florida, Nicholas Price of Palm Harbor, Florida, Dario Vaccaro of Houston, TX, Callie Gilpatric of Concord, New Hampshire; great-grandchildren, Giana Pina, Francisco Pina III, Lilly Pina, Giovani Pina, Levi Pina, Isabella Argencourt, and Chase Argencourt. She was a devoted mother and grandmother to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her family meant everything to her. People were drawn to her inner strength and beauty. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St Jude Research Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Arrangements entrusted to:



National Cremation and Burial



Society, Ruskin

