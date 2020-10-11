Albert SAKEY

SAKEY, Albert A. 93, of Clearwater, formerly of Boston, MA and Ogunquit, ME, passed away October 6, 2020 at home from complications of a 12-year struggle with Parkinson's disease. A Navy veteran of WWII, he served on a PT boat in the ATO and as radio officer on an LSM in Guam. Educated at Boston University and Suffolk Law School, he was admitted to the Massachusetts bar in 1958. He practiced criminal defense, becoming a fiery and colorful trial attorney with the firm of Oteri & Weinberg in Boston. In 1976, a woman dentist tried to hire him to form a professional partnership. He refused to work for her, preferring to date her instead. They have been devoted and inseparable for the last 44 very happy years. Al had a wonderful sense of humor and many interests. He played the mandolin, poker, backgammon and cribbage. He loved to ski. He read a book on how to build a house, and then built a six room summer home in Ogunquit, ME with hand tools and a six foot ladder. He made beautiful stained glass windows. He loved boating and went on a two year sailboat cruise with his wife Ann when he retired in 1983. He served on the town council in Ogunquit before moving to Florida. He was the President of the Jolley Trolley in Clearwater for six years, and past Commodore of the Island Estates Yacht Club. He is predeceased by his son Christopher, and brothers, George and Mitchell. He is survived by his wife, Ann Setkowicz, D.D.S.; his son, Matthew and wife Carrie of Fairfield, CT; three grandchildren, Gabriela, Nicholas, and Andrew; and his brother, Tony of Howell, MI. Final arrangements provided by National Cremation Society. No services are planned per Al's wishes. Memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice which enabled his peaceful transition.



