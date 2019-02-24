Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alberto HERNANDEZ. View Sign

HERNANDEZ, Alberto



91, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 9, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born in Mayagez, Puerto Rico, March 24, 1927 to Josefa Terreforte and Alberto Hernandez Sr. and raised there with his sisters, Nereida and Iraida. He received a BS degree in Aeronautical Engineering from St. Louis University and returned to Puerto Rico to work for Caribair Airline as an engineer/VP of Airplane Maintenance. He was a member of the Active and Reserve Air Force from 1953-1965. In 1974, he moved with his family to Florida, where he worked until his retirement in 1992. In retirement, he focused on his family and loved hosting holiday gatherings. He enjoyed reading about World War II and Aeronautics and studying the Word of the Lord, as he was a man of great faith. We will remember his wonderful sense of humor and generosity and he will truly be missed. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Phyllis; his children and their spouses, Michele (Rafael), Suzanne (Barry), and Michael (Mary). He left a legacy of eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A service will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Clearwater, FL, March 9 at 10 am, with a reception following (details provided at service).

