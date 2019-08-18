LADDON, Alicia J. On August 9, 2019 Alicia J. Laddon succumbed to breast cancer, separating her temporarily from the love of her life, her only child, Kevin M Laddon. Born August 31, 1956 in Washington DC, she relocated to Tampa the day before it snowed in 1978. She became passionate about cultural exchange and international travel at an early age and traveled the world at every opportunity. She is survived by her son, Kevin and her brother, Phil. A service will be held August 24, 3 pm, followed by a reception at Saint Mark's Episcopal Church, 13312 Cain Rd., Tampa, FL. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to VISTA Gardens in Tampa.

