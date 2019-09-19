Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angelo IPPOLITO. View Sign Service Information Garden Of Memories Funeral Home 4207 E LAKE AVE Tampa , FL 33610 (813)-626-3161 Send Flowers Obituary

IPPOLITO, Angelo 89, of Brandon entered eternal rest September 16, 2019. He was born August 18, 1930 to Vincenzo Ippolito and Rosalia Giambertino in Tampa, Florida. Angelo served in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning numerous medals. He received a Bachelor's De gree from University of Tampa and a Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi. Angelo retired from Hillsborough County School System after 33 years. He volunteered for Meal on Wheels, he and his wife were faithful members of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church and had family spaghetti dinners every Sunday. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Ippolito Darby; brothers, Giueseppe Ippolito, Johnny Ippolito, Jake Ippolito; and sister, Josephine Ippolito Shephard. Angelo is survived by Nancy, his beloved wife of 67 years; sons, Michael, Kenneth (Kathy), David (Cathy); granddaughters, Elizabeth and Tara, grandsons, Zachary, Stephen, Kurt, Michael; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Conner, Tyler, Parker, Riley, Star, Claudia, Gracie, Bella, Jacob, Mikey; brother Tony Ippolito (Jean); sisters, Mary Barja, Frances Gonzalez (George), Rosalia Vespa (Vince), and large extended family. Angelo "Papa" loved his family and will forever be remembered. Family will receive friends 6pm -8pm, Thursday, September19th at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa. A funeral will be celebrated, 10:30 am, Friday, September 20th at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico, FL 33594. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Tampa. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church.

IPPOLITO, Angelo 89, of Brandon entered eternal rest September 16, 2019. He was born August 18, 1930 to Vincenzo Ippolito and Rosalia Giambertino in Tampa, Florida. Angelo served in the United States Army during the Korean War, earning numerous medals. He received a Bachelor's De gree from University of Tampa and a Master's Degree from the University of Mississippi. Angelo retired from Hillsborough County School System after 33 years. He volunteered for Meal on Wheels, he and his wife were faithful members of Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church and had family spaghetti dinners every Sunday. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Joanne Ippolito Darby; brothers, Giueseppe Ippolito, Johnny Ippolito, Jake Ippolito; and sister, Josephine Ippolito Shephard. Angelo is survived by Nancy, his beloved wife of 67 years; sons, Michael, Kenneth (Kathy), David (Cathy); granddaughters, Elizabeth and Tara, grandsons, Zachary, Stephen, Kurt, Michael; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Conner, Tyler, Parker, Riley, Star, Claudia, Gracie, Bella, Jacob, Mikey; brother Tony Ippolito (Jean); sisters, Mary Barja, Frances Gonzalez (George), Rosalia Vespa (Vince), and large extended family. Angelo "Papa" loved his family and will forever be remembered. Family will receive friends 6pm -8pm, Thursday, September19th at Blount and Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E Lake Ave, Tampa. A funeral will be celebrated, 10:30 am, Friday, September 20th at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Road, Valrico, FL 33594. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Tampa. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close