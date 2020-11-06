1/
Anthony AMATO
AMATO, Anthony "Tony" 65, went to be with his Heavenly Father on November 3, 2020. Tony was born in Jersey City, NJ and relocated to Tampa with his parents in the 1970's. Tony was employed at MetLife retiring after 43 years of service. Tony was an active member at Idlewild Baptist Church serving in the Childrens Ministry and Senior Adult visitation Ministry. Tony is survived by his wife of 43 years, Robyn; their son, Patrick; his brothers, Matthew (Jane), Thomas (Rosanne); aunt, Maryann and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Michael and Mildred Amato. A celebration of Tonys life will be held at Idlewild Baptist Church at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.macdonaldfuneral.com MacDonald Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
