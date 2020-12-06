1/1
Anthony McGLONE
1947 - 2020
McGLONE, Anthony Francis "Tony" age 73, was a beloved husband, father and Boompa. He was born March 6, 1947 in Philadelphia, PA and passed away on December 1, 2020 at Tampa General Hospital, due to COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathleen; his daughter, Katie Kuhn and spouse Shawn; his son, Brian McGlone and spouse Alena; along with his five grandchildren, AJ and Michael Kuhn, Amanda, Kacey and Caroline McGlone. Tony was an outgoing, caring and very funny man. He was always quick with a joke, that will be carried on by everyone. Tony was a successful business owner of MAC Adjustment, Inc. for more than 20 years. He loved all things baseball from coaching his children, watching his grandchildren play and was a huge Rays Fan. He also loved to travel with his wife, play golf, pickleball, cook, play bridge and his newest interest, the ukulele. Tony also volunteered with LifePath Hospice. The family will be hosting an outdoor Celebration of Life for Tony at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Tampa General Hospital for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions may be sent to Chapters Health Foundation, LifePath Hospice, 3010 W. Azeele Street, Suite 120, Tampa, FL 33609 or at www.chaptershealth.org. Boza & Roel Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
