Brian KERN

KERN, Brian Howard 63, passed away on August 28, 2020. His parents were Lewis and Donna Kern, now deceased, who raised him in Norwood, New York. Brian is survived by his siblings, Linda Marriam, Lewis Kern Jr., and Tracy Kern. He is remembered with fondness by his ex-wife Donna Tormey; and special friend, Suzanne Glasson. He was especially grateful for the loving end of life care given to him by his cousin, Mike Kern and Mike's wife Cathy. Brian's work experiences included traveling to Africa for the Peace Corps and working as a logistics specialist for the US Dept of Defense, traveling to over thirty-one countries. He did a four year stint as a journalist, first at the Meridian Star with an assignment to cover the KKK trial of Edgar Ray Killen, of "Mississippi Burning" fame, then as the Southern Regional editor and Reporter for the San Diego based trade magazine Insurance Journal, before being called back to service for the DOD. Upon retirement, a flag was flown in his honor over Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan to commemorate his service. Brian was grateful for friends he made along the way, including those most recently in Largo, Florida, while engaging in nature walks, wildlife photography, painting, poetry and short story writing, and meditation.



