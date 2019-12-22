Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Waygood. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WAYGOOD, Charles McCauley Sr. was born September 20, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Dr. James and Emma Miller Waygood and died after a long, valiant fight with cancer on December 18, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Charles leaves behind to carry his memory his wife of 60 years, Carole Bowes Waygood; his daughters, Connie (Peter) Borho, Carolyn (Robert) Hierak; and his sons, Charles M. (Angelea) Waygood Jr. and James J. Waygood, II will also hold him close in their hearts. His grandchildren, Jeffrey, Carly and William Borho, Cathryn Hierak, Marina and McLaine Waygood and great-granddaughter, Kyla Borho will carry the legacy of his love and joy of family into the future. Predeceased by his brother, James and two sisters, Catherine and Mary, Charles was loved and respected by his nieces and nephews, Janice, Joanne, and Jennifer Waygood, Rob (Mary), David, Katherine Louise, and Merrily Baxter. Charles graduated from Penn Charter Academy in Philadelphia, and served in the Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he attended Stetson University in Deland, FL, and Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, FL, where he met and married the love of his life. His law career was long and illustrious. Upon graduation from law school, Charles and Carole moved their family to New York where Charles eventually became partner in the New York City law firm Olwine, Connelly, Chase, O'Donnel, and Weyher, where Charles litigated primarily anti-trust lawsuits, and defended clients such as IBM and AT&T in the 1960s and 70s. Charles was the Skip for a national winning Curling Team out of Ardsely, NY, and loved the camaraderie and competition of the Curling community. He was a member of Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Shattemuck Yacht Club in Westchester County where he and his family enjoyed many happy days. Upon taking early retirement from the law firm, Charles and Carole moved back to St. Petersburg, FL, and he began a second career as professor and Dean of Students at Stetson Law School. He was the mentor for many students, and was a respected and revered coach of the Mock Trial Team, which has been ranked number one in the nation ever since. As a member of the St. Petersburg Power Squadron and St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Charles gave the love of boating to his children and their children. Charles was a founding member of the Lake Naomi Club in Pocono Pines, PA, which was built upon land and water that was owned by his family. Lake Naomi was always special to Charles and was and will continue to be the gathering place of the Clan - both friends and family. Charles was a fighter until the end, but will be remembered as the most lovable of men. He loved uncharted waters, mountain hiking trails, back country roads, black diamond slopes, and dance floors with Carole. But most of all, he loved time spent with family and friends. A public gathering will be held in St. Petersburg on Sunday, January 12 at 10 am followed by a celebration of life at 11 am at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St N., and a Life Memorial will be held in Pocono Pines in July. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to, Stetson University College of Law for a student in need scholarship fund, memory of Charles Waygood. Visit the family's online guestbook at

WAYGOOD, Charles McCauley Sr. was born September 20, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA to Dr. James and Emma Miller Waygood and died after a long, valiant fight with cancer on December 18, 2019 in St. Petersburg, FL. Charles leaves behind to carry his memory his wife of 60 years, Carole Bowes Waygood; his daughters, Connie (Peter) Borho, Carolyn (Robert) Hierak; and his sons, Charles M. (Angelea) Waygood Jr. and James J. Waygood, II will also hold him close in their hearts. His grandchildren, Jeffrey, Carly and William Borho, Cathryn Hierak, Marina and McLaine Waygood and great-granddaughter, Kyla Borho will carry the legacy of his love and joy of family into the future. Predeceased by his brother, James and two sisters, Catherine and Mary, Charles was loved and respected by his nieces and nephews, Janice, Joanne, and Jennifer Waygood, Rob (Mary), David, Katherine Louise, and Merrily Baxter. Charles graduated from Penn Charter Academy in Philadelphia, and served in the Army during the Korean War. Upon discharge, he attended Stetson University in Deland, FL, and Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg, FL, where he met and married the love of his life. His law career was long and illustrious. Upon graduation from law school, Charles and Carole moved their family to New York where Charles eventually became partner in the New York City law firm Olwine, Connelly, Chase, O'Donnel, and Weyher, where Charles litigated primarily anti-trust lawsuits, and defended clients such as IBM and AT&T in the 1960s and 70s. Charles was the Skip for a national winning Curling Team out of Ardsely, NY, and loved the camaraderie and competition of the Curling community. He was a member of Sleepy Hollow Country Club and Shattemuck Yacht Club in Westchester County where he and his family enjoyed many happy days. Upon taking early retirement from the law firm, Charles and Carole moved back to St. Petersburg, FL, and he began a second career as professor and Dean of Students at Stetson Law School. He was the mentor for many students, and was a respected and revered coach of the Mock Trial Team, which has been ranked number one in the nation ever since. As a member of the St. Petersburg Power Squadron and St. Petersburg Yacht Club, Charles gave the love of boating to his children and their children. Charles was a founding member of the Lake Naomi Club in Pocono Pines, PA, which was built upon land and water that was owned by his family. Lake Naomi was always special to Charles and was and will continue to be the gathering place of the Clan - both friends and family. Charles was a fighter until the end, but will be remembered as the most lovable of men. He loved uncharted waters, mountain hiking trails, back country roads, black diamond slopes, and dance floors with Carole. But most of all, he loved time spent with family and friends. A public gathering will be held in St. Petersburg on Sunday, January 12 at 10 am followed by a celebration of life at 11 am at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr MLK St N., and a Life Memorial will be held in Pocono Pines in July. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to, Stetson University College of Law for a student in need scholarship fund, memory of Charles Waygood. Visit the family's online guestbook at www.andersonmcqueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close