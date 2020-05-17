KRAGH, Cheryl Bruce 72, died Friday, May 8, 2020 at Academy Manor nursing home in Andover, MA. Born on June 2, 1947, Cheryl was the daughter of Eugene "Elmer" Bruce, Jr. and Mildred Edie (White) Bruce and grew up in Bartow, FL. She was a graduate of Summerlin Institute in Bartow, FL and Agnes Scott College and Emory University Law School in Atlanta, GA. After becoming a member of the Florida and Georgia Bars, Cheryl joined the Tampa office of the law firm Carlton Fields where she became a partner. She was preceded in death by her parents and former husband, John "Jack" Kragh. She is survived by her daughter, Erin (Chris) Klein; two brothers, Eugene Bruce, III (Debbie) of Lake Wales, FL and James Bruce (Elisa) of Troy, AL; and two grandchildren, Drew and Sydney Klein. Donations in Cheryl's memory may be made to Reading Is Fundamental at www.rif.org. For a more detailed obituary or to share a memory of Cheryl, visit www.contefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.