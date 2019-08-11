SCHWINT, Christopher Thomas 60, of St. Petersburg, died unexpectedly July 21, 2019 from a heart attack. Born in New York, NY to Kenneth and Virginia Schwint, he moved to St. Petersburg in 1964. He was a graduate of USF and worked as the budget director for the College of Marine Science at USF St. Petersburg. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole; father, Kenneth; a sister, Kathy Altum; and former spouses, Kathryn Peterson and Desiree Woroner and his beloved Jack Russell, Dexter. He loved boating, fishing, traveling, music, and philosophy. Family and Friends will gather to celebrate his life Saturday, August 24, from 10 am - 12 pm at Brett Funeral Home. Words to be spoken at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to George Jack Russell Adoptions Rescue, www.jackrusselladoptions.org Guestbook at www.brettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 11, 2019