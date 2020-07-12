BURKE, Daniel W. 62, of Valrico, FL, formerly of New Middletown, OH, passed away suddenly on July 4, 2020, in the emergency room at Brandon Regional Hospital. Dan was born Oct. 7, 1957 in Youngstown, OH, the son of the late Harvey and Jean (Smith) Burke. A 1975 graduate of Springfield High School, Dan worked in new home construction as a project manager and was a licensed Real Estate Agent. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and was known for his famous steaks on the grill and entertaining family and friends with good wine and great conversations. Dan took great pride in the design and recent remodel of his home in Florida. Dan is survived by his wife of 40 years, the former Kathy Green; his beloved four legged friend, Louie B; sisters, Linda (Vince) Kudler and Janet (Albert) Cerritelli; brother, David Burke; sisters-in-law, Karen McLaughlin and Kristen (John) Lyons; brother-in-law, John Green; father-in-law, John Green; and a host of nieces and nephews. Dan was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Donna Green. Calling hours are on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 4-5:45 pm at Davis-Becker Funeral Home, 8536 Market Street in Boardman, OH, with a memorial service to follow at 6 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank or charity of the donor's choice
